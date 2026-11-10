In the United States, the Department of Agriculture (USDA) has proposed tightening requirements for participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). According to the agency’s estimate, 6.3 million people, or 3.2 million households, could lose eligibility for assistance in the first year the proposed rule is in effect. The Hill reports.

Changes to access rules

The USDA proposes eliminating the broad-based categorical eligibility mechanism for SNAP. It allowed families to qualify for food assistance if they were eligible for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), without separately proving compliance with federal income thresholds.

The article notes that TANF thresholds are generally 130–200% higher than the federal poverty level, while SNAP’s threshold is 130%. The proposed rule states that the changes are intended to preserve benefits for those who need them most. The USDA projects that the changes will affect approximately 17.6% of SNAP participants.

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Reaction and previous restrictions

Democratic Representative Angie Craig, the leading Democrat on the House Committee on Agriculture, called the proposed rule cruel and heartless. According to her, narrowing SNAP eligibility will also affect eligibility for other support programs, including the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children and Summer EBT.

Public comments on the initiative will be accepted until December 10. Last year, the Trump administration advanced SNAP cuts through the One Big Beautiful Bill, which, according to The Hill, provided for $180 billion in cuts to the program and additional work requirements for receiving assistance.

The law also required states to reduce their program error rates to 6% or less by fiscal year 2028. According to the latest USDA data, this provision applies to 41 states that face reductions in part of their SNAP funding. Over the year, the number of participants in the food assistance program decreased by approximately 13%.

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