All 14 Indians from yacht off Yemen are safe — Daily Maverick

All 14 Indian citizens who were aboard a yacht during an incident off the coast of Yemen are safe. Daily Maverick reported this, citing a statement by the diplomatic mission.

Indians are near Hodeidah

According to the Indian Embassy in Yemen, all 14 citizens are in the Hodeidah area in the west of the country. The diplomatic mission said it would continue working to ensure their well-being.

Earlier, the embassy said it did not have precise information about the 14 people and was trying to establish the circumstances and details of the incident.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Houthis' statement about the attack

The Iran-backed Houthis said they were rescuing a vessel carrying 14 Indians after an attack near Jabal Zuqar Island, close to the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. They blamed Saudi Arabia for the attack.

Saudi authorities did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the allegations. India's Ministry of External Affairs also condemned attacks on Saudi Arabia's civilian and energy infrastructure, calling them unacceptable.

According to government data, India is the world's third-largest supplier of seafarers: more than 300,000 Indian seafarers work in international shipping fleets.

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