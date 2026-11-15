The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt is expected to join two other US aircraft carriers in the Middle East within the next day. This would bring the total number of US aircraft carriers in the region to three, Anadolu Agency reports, citing The New York Times, which quotes a US military official.

No official confirmation

The Pentagon and US Central Command, which oversees military operations in the Middle East, have not officially confirmed the deployment schedule of the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Reports of the aircraft carrier’s possible arrival emerged amid renewed tensions around Bahrain. According to the agency, Iran attacked the country with drones on Sunday for the second time in three days. Earlier, on Friday, US forces intercepted two Iranian drones heading toward the Persian Gulf state.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Talks with Tehran have stalled

According to Anadolu Agency, the attacks occurred after an approximately two-month pause in hostilities, while peace talks between Washington and Tehran reached a deadlock. US President Donald Trump recently removed Vice President J.D. Vance from participation in the peace talks and said on social media that Washington no longer needed an agreement with Tehran.

The US military had also previously denied reports by an Israeli media outlet about alleged preparations for a possible resumption of operations against Iran. It called claims about changes in the deployment of US forces in the region “pure speculation.”

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