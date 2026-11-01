A court in Chuncheon, South Korea, sentenced a 25-year-old inmate to an additional year in prison for making a false accusation and aggravated threats. The man was already serving a sentence for sex crimes, Korea Herald reports.

False report to police

According to prosecutors, the inmate and another 25-year-old prisoner arranged for a false report to be filed with the Hongcheon police. The report accused an acquaintance of sexually assaulting a minor, recording it on video and distributing the footage.

As stated in the indictment, the man may have acted out of revenge: the acquaintance had previously submitted an audio recording that became unfavorable evidence in the case against him concerning the rape of a minor through deception and the use of force. According to prosecutors, the inmate suggested that another prisoner, who knew the acquaintance's social circle, fabricate allegations against him.

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Testimony of another inmate

According to case materials, the convicted man drafted the text of the false report, while the other inmate copied it by hand and sent it to police. During the investigation, he also made false statements to law enforcement officers who arrived at the Chuncheon correctional facility.

The defendant denied being the initiator of the report and claimed that he had only written it at the request of the other inmate. The court rejected these explanations, taking into account the motive for revenge, his payment for the postal delivery and the testimony of the second participant. He stated that he agreed to the scheme because he was threatened with being falsely accused of a sex crime if he refused.

Separately, the court considered an incident in which the man threatened an inmate in his 40s with a weapon while they were packing shopping bags in the prison workshop. The court took into account his admission of guilt in that incident and reaching an agreement with the victim, but emphasized the seriousness of coercing another inmate to participate in a false accusation.

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