The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees has warned of a rapidly worsening humanitarian situation in Yemen, affecting more than 65,000 refugees and asylum seekers. Escalating hostilities, economic hardship and restrictions on humanitarian access are forcing thousands of people to struggle for survival, Anadolu Agency reports.

Situation at Kharaz camp

UNHCR is particularly concerned about the situation at the Kharaz refugee camp in the southwestern Lahj governorate. Around 9,500 refugees from Somalia and Ethiopia are staying there. UNHCR has not verified any refugee casualties, but shelling near the camp has disrupted essential services and restricted people’s movement.

Schools in the camp have closed, while legal aid and documentation services have been suspended. According to UNHCR spokesperson Matthew Saltmarsh, some families are leaving for southern areas of the country, including Aden, using roads used by the parties to the conflict, exposing people to additional danger.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Displacement and funding shortfall

Since the escalation of hostilities began in August, UNHCR has helped about 600 Somali refugees voluntarily return from Aden to Mogadishu on three flights. More than 1,100 additional people have expressed a desire to return, but further operations are complicated by attacks and an unstable security situation.

During the first nine months of 2026, more than 134,000 asylum seekers and migrants arrived in Yemen by sea, about 22% more than during the same period last year. In October, at least 139 people reportedly died near Djibouti while trying to reach Yemen. Over the past month, more than 280,000 Yemenis have been displaced within the country, while UNHCR’s humanitarian appeal for Yemen is funded at only 19%.

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