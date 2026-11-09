Leaders of Central Asian countries discussed on November 6 in Astana the risks of the internet and artificial intelligence being used by groups engaged in terrorist activities. The meeting took place within the Aqaba Process and was attended by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, the presidents of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, as well as senior officials from Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.

Uzbekistan’s proposal

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that Tashkent is ready to host a regional unit of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism. According to him, such an office could strengthen cooperation among countries in the region on reporting terrorist content, identifying terrorism financing, and training specialists.

As OilPrice reports, discussion participants focused on the use of artificial intelligence to spread propaganda and disinformation, including through deepfakes, as well as to recruit new supporters. Participants also considered the risk that such technologies could be used to complicate investigations into suspected terrorist activity.

AI, education and countering radicalization

Mirziyoyev stressed that artificial intelligence can help government agencies identify and stop the activities of groups more quickly. He also linked expanded access to education and economic opportunities with lower vulnerability to radical messages.

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The Uzbek president proposed launching the program “Enlightenment Against Ignorance in the Digital Age” under the auspices of the Center for Islamic Civilization in Tashkent.

Threats from Afghanistan

The article notes that security risks related to groups based in Afghanistan persist for Central Asian states. Several armed incidents occurred across the border in Tajikistan over the past year. At the same time, northern areas of Afghanistan bordering Central Asian countries recorded an increase in clashes in 2026 between Taliban forces and groups operating separately from them.

During a US Congress hearing in June 2025, Brianna Todd, a Central Asia security expert at the US National Defense University, said that ISIS-Khorasan is increasingly using dispersed networks of Central Asian operatives. In her assessment, the group uses encrypted platforms, coded language, and AI-generated content to avoid detection and influence audiences.

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