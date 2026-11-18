The second annual Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial has opened in Abu Dhabi, UAE. It features 21 artists from the UAE and other countries, with their works placed in open urban spaces, including Souq Al Mina, the Mina Zayed district and Saadiyat Island, The National reports.

The exhibition is titled Home: A Glossary for a Communal Sense of Place and is dedicated to different ideas of home, community and a person’s connection with their surroundings. The artists draw on childhood memories, cultural traditions and everyday practices that shape a sense of shared space.

Installations about the sea, migration and heritage

Ghanaian artist Serge Attukwei Clottey created the monumental installation Wole Wohe, whose title means “we know each other”. The work is made from used plastic jerrycans, which in Ghana were traditionally used to store oil and later water and other essential items. The installation addresses migration, cultural identity and the concept of home. Members of the artist’s community in Labadi worked on it for about ten months, after which the structure was transported to Abu Dhabi and assembled with the participation of local workers.

Emirati artist Khalid Al Banna presented Gargour, a work inspired by traditional fish traps used by generations of fishermen in the Emirates. The large contemporary sculpture was placed in Mina Zayed, a district that for more than half a century has played an important role as Abu Dhabi’s commercial port and centre of maritime trade.

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Sound ovens and a space for gatherings

Mexican artist Vica Pacheco presented OO! (Oven-Organ), an installation of three wood-fired ovens that also function as experimental musical instruments. When water is heated in them, steam passes through a system of flutes and creates sound. The work references Mexican street vendors of baked sweet potatoes and bananas, who announce their presence with steam whistles. As part of the installation, local chefs also prepare food for visitors.

The Ghanaian collective blaxTARLINES KUMASI presented AGORA: A Dance of Umbrella Forests, a cluster of umbrellas designed with references to traditional Ghanaian kente, fugu and adinkra textiles. Lebanese artist Akram Zaatari depicted an olive tree whose roots entwine an ancient sarcophagus in Above and Below, exploring the connection between nature, history and the preservation of objects in their environment.

In addition to installations, the biennial’s programme includes performances, workshops, discussions and tours. Admission to the exhibition is free, and it will run until February 15, 2027.

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