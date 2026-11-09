A solo exhibition by Emirati artist Reem Al Mubarak, What We Left In The Sandbox, has opened at Rizq Art Gallery on Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The project runs until January 10 and is devoted to memory, childhood play and ordinary objects that can evoke memories of the past, The National reports.

Interactive works

The exhibition was curated by Emirati architect and researcher Azza Abualam. The exhibition has no set route: visitors are invited to choose the sequence in which they engage with the works and interact with them through touch, movement and play.

The exhibition uses bubble wrap, sand, aluminum foil, plastic chairs, acrylic elements and tic-tac-toe motifs. It also features a sandcastle in proportions matching a child’s perception: adult visitors must bend down to enter it. Another work turns a photograph into a metal sliding puzzle whose pieces can be moved, but the original image cannot be fully restored.

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Other people’s memories

Al Mubarak said that ideas for the works also emerged during her six-month residency at the Cultural Foundation in Abu Dhabi. The artist experimented with bubble wrap and sand collected in different parts of the UAE, and also used stories heard in conversations with other people.

In particular, one interlocutor recalled trying to ride a bicycle over bubble wrap, popping the bubbles in a straight line. Al Mubarak recreated this experience in the studio, made a mold and turned the experiment into one of the exhibition’s blue works. Another conversation about aluminum foil showed that the same material can evoke different associations: the artist’s friend imagined it as money, while Al Mubarak herself made toys out of foil.

The artist sought not to impose her own biography on visitors, but to leave room for their memories and interpretations. According to her, the most important result was that people began sharing their own childhood associations, including memories of the pleasure of popping bubble wrap.

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