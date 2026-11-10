Representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the United States are expected to hold a new round of talks on ending the war in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, this week. The meeting is planned to discuss mechanisms for monitoring the ceasefire, post-war security and territorial issues, The Japan Times reports.

Two days of talks

A senior U.S. official, who spoke to journalists on condition of anonymity, said Washington had been in daily contact with both Ukraine and Russia ahead of the trilateral meeting. According to the official, the representatives of the parties may make progress during the two planned days of talks in Abu Dhabi.

The first session will be devoted to monitoring the ceasefire and post-war security issues. In particular, this concerns security consultation mechanisms, crisis communication and de-escalation measures. During the second session, the parties are expected to move on to territorial issues. The U.S. official said that both sides had demonstrated flexibility in recent days but did not provide details.

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Security guarantees and the parties' positions

According to the official, the U.S. delegation asked Russia, as the aggressor state, whether it would agree to the United States and Europe providing Ukraine with security guarantees similar to those envisaged by Articles 4 and 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty. Ukraine is not a NATO member.

The talks are being resumed after a pause that began in February, when the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration shifted to the war in Iran. At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly maintains his long-standing demands that Ukraine cede significant territories and abandon future NATO membership. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejects these demands.

European countries, according to the publication's sources, insist that Russia must end its war against Ukraine before discussions begin on a broader security architecture on the continent. The U.S. official also said that negotiators need to create a new security system, without specifying its parameters.

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