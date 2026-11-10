In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, a historic police Porsche 924 has been restored to roadworthy condition. In 1979, the car escorted Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom during her first state visit to the UAE. The vehicle was officially returned to Abu Dhabi Police at a ceremony at Al Maqta Museum, The National reports.

According to Porsche and Abu Dhabi Police, the 924 became the first sports car in the UAE Federal Police fleet. It entered service just over seven years after the country was founded, for the visit of Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, who arrived in the Persian Gulf aboard the royal yacht Britannia.

1979 livery

The restoration took several months and was carried out by Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. The exterior of the car was stripped back to bare metal and painted in its original green and white colours. The police markings were recreated in paint rather than modern decals to preserve a detail of the original livery.

The roof-mounted siren and light unit were also restored, while exterior trim elements, seals and rubber gaskets were repaired or replaced. The engine block was in good condition, but to restore the vehicle's roadworthiness, specialists repaired or replaced fuel lines, cooling hoses, belts and brake-system components. The underside of the car was cleaned, inspected and repaired.

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Display in Dubai

Inside, the seats were dismantled and damaged fabric was replaced with original Porsche upholstery delivered from Germany. Leather details were retained where possible, and the dashboard, carpeting and interior trim were also restored.

The first public display of the restored Porsche is scheduled for the Icons of Porsche festival in the Nad Al Sheba district of Dubai on November 21–22. After that, the car will be returned to Al Maqta Museum, one of Abu Dhabi's earliest police facilities.

The restoration also coincided with the 50th anniversary of Porsche's transaxle line, launched with the 924 model in 1976. In such cars, the engine is located at the front, while the gearbox and differential are at the rear, which helps distribute weight between the two parts of the vehicle.

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