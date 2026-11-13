In Abu Dhabi, eight people were sentenced to prison for their involvement in a mass brawl at a hotel involving mixed martial arts fighters Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili. Two other people in the case were fined. BBC Sport reports.

Sentences and fines

Following the altercation, which occurred on Wednesday, Abu Dhabi police reported ten arrests. The emirate’s judicial department said on social media that all ten defendants had been found guilty in connection with the brawl.

According to The National, cited by BBC Sport, six people were sentenced to six months in prison, fines of £62,000 each, and deportation after serving their sentences. They were found guilty of violating public safety, causing panic and endangering lives.

Two more received the same punishment for filming and publishing video of the brawl using information technology, which was classified as a privacy violation. Another two were fined £10,200 each for violating public safety and assaulting other people.

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Clash between the teams

Video of the incident, as described by BBC Sport, shows Nurmagomedov approaching Dvalishvili from behind and allegedly striking him. A clash then began between the fighters and members of their teams.

Real American Freestyle co-founder Chad Bronstein said that Dvalishvili had been released from custody and returned to the team in Abu Dhabi. Dvalishvili was scheduled to fight Brazilian Marlon Moraes at the RAF tournament on Saturday. After the incident, he posted a video in which he was receiving medical treatment for his bloodied face.

Nurmagomedov arrived in Abu Dhabi to support his brother Umar ahead of his bout against American Urijah Faber. Nurmagomedov’s and Dvalishvili’s teams had already clashed at a RAF event in July.

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