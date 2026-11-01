Two Nigerian citizens residing in Europe were detained at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Nigeria. According to Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), the men were attempting to fly to Paris after swallowing a total of 200 wraps of cocaine weighing 3.46 kg. Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Detention before a flight to Paris

According to the NDLEA, Aliokusa Godian Odife and Sam Blackburn were detained on October 28 during passenger screening for Air France flight AF 832 from Abuja to Paris. Agency spokesperson Femi Babafemi said scans detected foreign objects in both men’s stomachs.

According to the NDLEA, Odife works at a factory in France and arrived in Nigeria on October 21 for a short holiday. The agency claims he admitted to swallowing 110 wraps, which were later expelled from his body under supervision. According to the NDLEA, they weighed 1.901 kg.

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Laboratory test results

Regarding Blackburn, the NDLEA said he allegedly swallowed 90 wraps weighing 1.559 kg, which were also later expelled from his body. The agency said laboratory tests confirmed the presence of cocaine in all 200 wraps.

The NDLEA also reported other operations in several Nigerian states. In Lagos State, law enforcement officers allegedly seized 976 kg of skunk, a potent variety of cannabis, from two vehicles. In Oyo State, two men were detained while loading 554 kg of the substance into a truck.

NDLEA Chairman Buba Marwa thanked the officers involved in the operations, including those who detained the two men in Abuja. He also urged agency staff to continue combating drug trafficking and conducting awareness campaigns about the dangers of drug use.

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