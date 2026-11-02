In Adelaide, Australia, donations intended for vulnerable families as Christmas gifts were stolen from the warehouse of the children's charity Puddle Jumpers. The organisation estimated the value of the stolen items at about $23,000, ABC News reports.

Toys and 78 pairs of shoes

According to Puddle Jumpers, toys set aside as Christmas gifts and 78 pairs of shoes, including new Nike sneakers, disappeared from a temporary warehouse in Brompton. The organisation's founder and chief executive, Melanie Tate, said the loss was greater than the monetary value of the items, as children and families for whom the assistance had been prepared may not receive it.

The organisation helps, among others, children living in cars, families lacking food, and children in out-of-home care. Tate said the warehouse owners informed her about the theft on Friday. After reviewing camera footage, she suggested that the offenders may have visited the site three or four times during the week. Staff later also found that additional items had disappeared from the warehouse over the weekend.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police investigate break-in

South Australia Police confirmed that it is investigating a break-in at premises in Brompton, which, according to its information, occurred in the early hours of 28 October.

In September, a fire significantly damaged the Puddle Jumpers charity shop on Port Road in Hindmarsh. Police consider the blaze suspicious and continue their investigation. Tate said the organisation is considering options for new premises.

Read us on