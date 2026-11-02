In Adelaide, the Davis family found photographs of Lloyd Evan Davis, an Australian military signaller who served during World War II, in an old Kodak camera box. The pictures were discovered by the aunt of his grandson, Peter Davis, in a drawer among other family photographs, ABC News reports.

Lloyd Davis was a well-known violinist, but his wartime service remained little known even to those close to him. According to Peter Davis, it was not customary in the family to ask about his grandfather's wartime experience. The grandson researched the family history for two years and has already traced Davis's service through military records.

Service on several fronts

Lloyd Davis served in Egypt, Palestine, Syria, New Guinea and Borneo. The discovered photographs allowed his grandson to supplement official documents with visual evidence. Peter Davis said that among them he found a photograph of Beirut which, in his opinion, is connected with the liberation of the city mentioned in his grandfather's military records.

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Peter Davis also noted that Australian servicemen were not allowed to take cameras with them, and any photographs taken had to undergo censorship. In his opinion, this explains the content of the found collection: it is dominated not by military equipment or columns, but by urban landscapes, buildings and everyday life.

Middle Eastern landscapes and soldiers in the frame

The photographs depict Syria, Lebanon and Gaza in the 1940s: a bridge near the Aleppo Citadel, water towers in Tripoli, fishermen on Ashkelon beach, the Commonwealth cemetery in Gaza, a market and the city's Great Mosque. The collection also includes photographs of local residents, camels and donkeys on a mountain road near Tripoli.

Davis separately captured soldiers from his unit having a snowball fight in the mountains between Latakia and Aleppo in 1941. Peter Davis sent copies of the photographs to the Australian War Memorial, which expressed interest in acquiring this photograph for its collection.

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