216 bricks of cocaine seized at Johannesburg airport — Daily Maverick

On October 25, law enforcement officers intercepted five unattended suitcases containing 216 bricks of cocaine at OR Tambo Airport near Johannesburg, South Africa. The value of the seized cargo exceeds 200 million South African rand. The luggage arrived from Guarulhos International Airport in São Paulo, Brazil.

No one was detained during the operation. It is currently unknown who was supposed to collect the seized suitcases. South African police said the seizure was the result of coordinated law enforcement efforts aimed at countering drug trafficking networks that use entry points into South Africa to move prohibited substances.

Shipments from São Paulo

As Daily Maverick reports, a 333 kg shipment of cocaine that arrived from São Paulo was also intercepted at OR Tambo in late August. Its value was estimated at approximately 167 million rand.

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Brazilian police said they are investigating the activities of a group linked to transporting cocaine through Guarulhos Airport to Johannesburg and other countries. According to Brazil’s Federal Police, those involved in the scheme used employees of companies operating at the airport to gain access to restricted areas and load drugs onto international flights. Investigators believe the drugs were hidden in luggage in the cargo hold and fitted with fake baggage tags.

Operations by Brazilian law enforcement

On September 22, Brazil’s Federal Revenue Service seized 116 kg of cocaine hidden in three suitcases marked “Johannesburg” in Guarulhos. The cargo was intended for shipment to South Africa, and one suspect was detained. On October 7, Brazil’s Federal Police conducted an operation against a group it described as being involved in sending cocaine abroad through this airport; 29 warrants were executed in different areas.

On October 9, 15 kg of cocaine hidden in baking equipment was also seized at Guarulhos Airport. According to law enforcement officials, the shipment was bound for South Africa. South African police reported that 116 drug couriers have been arrested at OR Tambo over the past two years.

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