Nearly 300 medical facilities in Afghanistan have closed or suspended operations due to cuts in humanitarian funding. This has affected access to healthcare for more than one million women and girls, UN News reports, citing the UN gender equality entity UN Women, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, and their partners.

UN Women said that more than 100 decrees issued by the de facto authorities after they came to power in 2021 have significantly restricted women’s movement outside the home, their access to education, and employment. According to the agency, these restrictions are increasingly preventing women, including pregnant women, from seeking necessary medical care.

Risk of losing access to healthcare

UN Women’s head of humanitarian action, Sofia Calltorp, warned that in the long term, 22 million women and girls in Afghanistan could lose access to health services. She spoke about a woman from Kunar province who experienced several miscarriages without being able to receive medical assistance.

Calltorp also reported on women who are living in displacement for a second consecutive winter after losing their homes in last year’s earthquake. Some of them were subsequently displaced by hostilities with Pakistan or severe flooding in recent months.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Closure of support centers

More than 193 support centers for survivors of gender-based violence have closed in the country due to a lack of funding. This has also affected more than one million women and girls. About 3.4 million women and girls in need are likely to have no access to water, sanitation, and hygiene services.

UN Women provides emergency cash assistance, counseling, and training to start small businesses. At the same time, the agency stressed that these programs cannot eliminate the consequences of the restrictions, which, according to the organization’s assessment, have weakened women’s protection from violence and abuse at home.

According to UN Women’s assessment, about 2.6 million girls are also deprived of access to secondary education. The agency warned that this could lead to an increase in child marriages and maternal mortality. UN Women Special Representative in Afghanistan Susan Ferguson called on international donors not to reduce but to strengthen support for Afghan women and girls.

Read us on