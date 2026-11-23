Since the beginning of 2026, at least 257 people have been killed and another 87 injured in Afghanistan as a result of explosions involving mines and unexploded ordnance. Anadolu Agency reported this, citing TOLOnews, which cited data from Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority.

Children make up the majority of victims

According to the data, 189 children were among those killed, while another 73 children were injured. The authority’s spokesperson, Yousuf Hammad, said that a total of 344 people have been killed or injured in the country this year, with children making up the majority of those affected.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The latest incident occurred on Sunday evening in the Shirin Tagab district of the northern province of Faryab, where an unexploded device detonated. According to Xinhua, citing provincial police spokesperson Abdullah Muradi, a woman and a child sustained severe injuries and died while being transported to hospital.

Territories contaminated with explosives

TOLOnews reported that more than 900 square kilometers of Afghanistan’s territory remain contaminated with mines and explosive remnants of war. According to the authority, Sar-e Pol province became the second in the country after Bamyan to be completely cleared of such remnants.

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