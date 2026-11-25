In Afghanistan, women are increasingly unable to receive necessary medical care because of restrictions imposed by the Taliban and cuts to international funding for humanitarian programs. In many parts of the country, male doctors are no longer allowed to treat women, Deutsche Welle reports.

The publication cites the case of a resident of Kunar province who experienced several miscarriages without access to medical care. Pregnant women who urgently need treatment but cannot receive it because of Taliban-imposed restrictions are particularly vulnerable.

Restrictions on women

After returning to power in August 2021, the Taliban issued more than 100 decrees that significantly restrict the lives of women and girls. Girls are prohibited from attending secondary school, while women are barred from higher education. Their opportunities to work outside the home have also been significantly curtailed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In September 2025, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan reported that inspectors from the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice were tightening restrictions on women’s access to medical care by enforcing rules and decrees.

Humanitarian situation

According to the UN, around 2.6 million girls in Afghanistan do not have access to secondary education. UN Women warns that this may lead to early marriages and increased maternal mortality.

UN estimates indicate that in 2027, more than 4 million children under the age of five, as well as approximately 1.27 million pregnant and breastfeeding women, will require treatment for acute malnutrition. UN Special Representative for Afghanistan Susan Ferguson called the situation the world’s worst crisis of women’s rights. According to her, aid cuts are forcing humanitarian organizations to decide which women and girls to support and which to turn away.

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