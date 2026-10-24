In the Canadian province of Alberta, on October 19, 2026, voters supported five advisory questions on strengthening provincial control over immigration and temporary residents’ access to publicly funded services. The referendum is non-binding, so it does not in itself change the rules for issuing work or study permits, permanent resident status, or the current conditions for access to services.

As The Rio Times reports, a total of ten questions were put to a vote. Among those supported were proposals to seek greater influence for Alberta over immigration policy, focus on economic migration, and give provincial residents priority in employment.

What was proposed in the referendum

Other questions concerned granting access to provincially funded healthcare, education, and social services only to Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and people with a status approved by Alberta. Voters also approved proposals for a 12-month residency requirement to receive social support, possible fees or surcharges for medical and educational services for non-permanent residents, and confirmation of citizenship to vote in provincial elections.

Preliminary counts showed that about 54% of participants supported expanding Alberta’s control over immigration. The official voting results were scheduled to be released on October 29.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Federal permits remain valid

Key decisions on entry to Canada, work and study permits, granting permanent residence, citizenship, and refugee matters are made by the federal government. Alberta cannot independently cancel or reduce the validity period of a federal work or study permit.

The province can influence economic immigration through its nominee program, as well as regulate education, health insurance administration, professional licensing, labour standards, and access to provincial benefits. At the same time, Alberta’s authorities have not yet introduced a bill, defined which statuses would be considered approved by the province, or specified the amount of possible payments, the list of exemptions, or the date when the new rules would take effect.

Potential changes could primarily affect international students, temporary workers, visitors, and short-term residents. Until separate legislation is adopted, the current rules remain unchanged.

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