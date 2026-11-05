Security officer killed in stabbing attack in Amman — Jerusalem Post

In Amman, the capital of Jordan, a security service officer was killed in a stabbing attack on Thursday, while another was injured. The suspect in the attack was detained, the Jerusalem Post reports, citing Jordan’s Public Security Directorate.

Attack near the Sri Lankan Embassy

According to the Directorate, the attack occurred near the Sri Lankan Embassy. The agency said that a preliminary investigation indicates the attacker intended to carry out a “terrorist attack” against public security personnel. This assessment is preliminary.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous attack on a church

Less than two weeks earlier, on October 23, armed men opened fire during a funeral at a church in Karak Governorate. Nine people were killed and another 40 were injured. It was a rare attack on the country’s Christian minority.

It was not immediately clear whether the stabbing attack in Amman was linked to the shooting at the church. After the attack in Karak, Jordan’s King Abdullah said that terrorists would not be allowed to threaten the country’s unity and security.

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