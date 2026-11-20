Criminal proceedings against Indian steelmaker Tata Steel have begun in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, over suspicions of deliberate harmful emissions near its plant in IJmuiden. As Anadolu Agency reports, Dutch prosecutors suspect the company of intentionally and unlawfully releasing harmful substances into the air, which may have posed a threat to human health.

Residents' complaint

The proceedings are linked to a complaint filed in 2021 on behalf of about 1,200 residents living near Tata Steel's metallurgical facility in IJmuiden. They reported health problems and expressed concerns about the possible impact of industrial pollution on children.

According to NOS, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment recorded higher-than-average lung cancer rates in the surrounding region. A significant part of the case concerns emissions from coke ovens, where coal is heated to produce coke — a fuel used together with iron ore in blast furnaces.

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The company's position and negotiations with the government

Prosecutors suspect that Tata Steel may have knowingly tolerated instances of incomplete coke production and deliberately failed to report them. Such processes may release hazardous pollutants. According to the source, soot containing dangerous substances settled on homes, cars and playgrounds near the plant.

Tata Steel says isolated instances of incomplete coke production are technically unavoidable. Benedikte Ficq, the lawyer for the complainants, stressed that such emissions were foreseeable and could have been avoided. At the same time, it remains unclear whether individual criminal charges will be brought against the company's executives.

The criminal proceedings are taking place amid negotiations between the Dutch government and Tata Steel on supporting the plant's transition to greener steel production. The government said discussions on assistance amounting to about 2 billion euros, or $2.2 billion, would continue despite the criminal case.

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