In the Andalusian parliament, the ruling People’s Party (PP) and the far-right Vox rejected a proposal by the opposition Socialist Party to create a commission to investigate the July wildfire in the village of Bedar in southeastern Spain. Fifteen people were killed in the fire on July 9, including nine British citizens, BBC News reports.

PP and Vox said that the ongoing criminal investigation should provide answers to the questions. Relatives of those killed, meanwhile, insist on an open and public review of the authorities’ actions during the fire.

Concerns over the alert system

The victims’ families criticize the regional authorities’ decision not to send an emergency alert to mobile phones as the fire approached the village. Andalusia’s emergency services chief Antonio Sanz explained that the system could not be configured for individual communities. According to officials, some residents needed to evacuate, while others were safer staying at home; a general message could have caused panic and traffic congestion.

The relatives of those killed disagree with these arguments. Thomas-Wolf Verdonckt, whose 63-year-old father Stanislas died in the fire, said that people received neither clear instructions nor warnings about the danger. According to him, a police car with its siren on passed through the area minutes before the flames engulfed it, but residents were not given any messages.

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The emergency response plan in Bedar was last approved in 2019; according to the regional authorities, it was in the process of being updated. The municipality is classified as an area at risk of wildfires.

Disputes over physical evidence

Danny Gillam-Kirton, who lost both her parents, Pete and Fran, in the fire, also raised concerns about the police’s work after the tragedy. She said that in August, she and her husband found fragments in her father’s burned-out car which, in her view, could have been human remains, as well as phones, jewelry, keys and money. Police had previously told the family that the car had been thoroughly examined and that no personal belongings had survived.

The fragments were sent to Madrid for examination. According to the family, police said that DNA could not be obtained and that the bones belonged to an animal. At the same time, Gillam-Kirton said that specialists she had consulted, including a forensic anthropologist, believe the fragments are human.

Of the 15 people killed in Bedar, 14 were foreigners: nine Britons, three Belgians, a French national and a US citizen; one other victim was a Spanish citizen. The causes of the fire, also known as the Los Gallardos fire, are being investigated as part of a criminal case. In July, the Guardia Civil suggested that the fire might have been caused by a broken power line, but this version has been questioned.

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