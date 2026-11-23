In England, patients eligible for weight-loss injections through the National Health Service may not receive treatment after local payments to GP practices were withdrawn. As The Guardian reports, 21 of 36 integrated care boards have scrapped payments to practices for prescribing and monitoring Mounjaro, also known as tirzepatide.

An investigation by specialist publication Pulse found that another nine boards had no local programme providing additional funding for such services at all. Only four boards retained the relevant payments.

National scheme

NHS England said that funding for supporting patients receiving tirzepatide had been moved into the national GP contract, replacing different local mechanisms with a unified approach. Since April, incentives for managing patients with obesity have been included in the Quality and Outcomes Framework, although practice participation in this scheme is voluntary.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

GPs told Pulse that the planned payments are insufficient to cover the costs of prescribing the drug and subsequently monitoring patients. In some areas, NHS leadership has already warned that prescribing Mounjaro is not guaranteed even if a patient meets the criteria, as the participation of medical practices is voluntary.

Unequal access

Healthwatch England acting chief executive Chris McCann said that patients report significant differences in access to NHS-funded weight-loss drugs depending on where they live. According to him, in some areas the route to obtaining the medication remains unclear while issues concerning the local organisation of services are being resolved.

The British Medical Association believes that the new payments are unlikely to cover the additional work involved in prescribing and monitoring tirzepatide, meaning that some patients eligible for treatment may not receive it. Royal College of General Practitioners president Victoria Tzortziou Brown stressed the need to properly support primary care for safe prescribing of the drug, supervision and ongoing patient follow-up.

Read us on