In England, 300,000 patients with frail health and chronic illnesses will receive additional support from GPs under a £40 million programme. Its goal is to help the most vulnerable people remain at home and reduce avoidable hospital admissions during winter, The Guardian reports.

Check-ups and treatment reviews

GPs will offer patients medical check-ups, reviews of prescribed medications and respiratory tests. The programme is primarily intended for people with heart disease, frail health, emphysema and other forms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Funding for the initiative will be reallocated from existing general practice budgets for 2026–2027. Groups of medical practices will be able to use £126 for each patient who meets the programme’s criteria. Medical practices will independently identify people at the highest risk of becoming seriously ill during winter.

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Preparing for winter pressure

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said support for primary care doctors should help identify health problems before they lead to visits to emergency departments. Health Secretary Yvette Cooper said the authorities are also preparing for the winter period through flu vaccination, expanding emergency care capacity and cooperation with social services.

Victoria Tzortziou Brown, president of the Royal College of General Practitioners, supported the focus on prevention and personalised care for patients at the highest risk of hospitalisation. At the same time, she stressed that a long-term approach to prevention and sustained investment in primary healthcare are needed to achieve lasting improvements in care for people with complex needs.

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