In England, around 500,000 of the most vulnerable people will receive personalised medical and social support from new joint teams by April. Health Secretary Yvette Cooper announced this, The Guardian reports.

Support at home and in care facilities

The programme will cover older people, care home residents, people with dementia and patients at the end of life. Teams of National Health Service and social care workers will identify the most vulnerable residents in communities, prepare individual care plans for them and regularly assess their health condition.

The aim of the new model is to provide people with support at home or in care facilities and avoid hospitalisation for as long as possible. A 24-hour telephone line as a single point of contact is also planned for patients and their family members, although the launch date for this service has not yet been specified.

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The plan will be expanded to 2 million people

Cooper called the launch of the teams a practical step towards the promised national care service, which is intended to combine medical and social care according to people’s needs. The programme is subsequently planned to be extended to around 2 million people.

According to the minister, once fully launched, the system change will help reduce pressure on overcrowded hospitals by cutting the number of days patients spend in inpatient wards by 4.3 million. It is also expected to reduce the number of cases in which patients receive care in hospital corridors, primarily affecting frail older people and people with dementia.

Last week, Cooper also announced the allocation of £40 million for general practitioners in England this winter. The funds are intended to help 300,000 vulnerable patients receive better care at home.

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