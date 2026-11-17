During England’s largest measles outbreak in more than two decades, 92.5% of the 2,821 laboratory-confirmed cases had no record of vaccination against measles, mumps and rubella. The UK Health Security Agency analyzed data from October 2023 to September 2024, News-Medical reports.

Cases were concentrated in London and the West Midlands

Of 15,587 reports of suspected measles, specialists confirmed 2,821 cases of infection, or 4.8 cases per 100,000 population. The first clusters emerged in the West Midlands, including Birmingham, after the virus was imported from Pakistan and Romania. Transmission later spread to other regions of England.

London accounted for 45.5% of confirmed cases, while the West Midlands accounted for 25.2%. The highest local incidence rate was recorded in the London borough of Lambeth, and the peak number of cases in the capital occurred in April 2024.

Children accounted for the majority of patients

Children under the age of 10 accounted for 58.6% of all confirmed cases. Infants under one year old, who were too young for scheduled MMR vaccination, made up 11.7% of patients. Sixty-three percent of patients lived in the two most deprived quintiles of areas. The researchers clarified that this figure reflects the deprivation level of the areas where patients lived, rather than necessarily the circumstances of each individual person.

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The study authors cautioned that incomplete vaccination records may have resulted in some vaccinated people being classified as having no recorded vaccination. Laboratory testing identified the circulation of two measles virus genotypes, D8 and B3. International travel was associated with 5.5% of cases.

Burden on hospitals

Of 2,788 cases that could be linked to medical records, 76.3% of patients visited emergency departments and 38.2% were hospitalized. Infants under one year old were hospitalized most frequently, at 51.6%, as were adults aged 30 and over, at 47.2%.

Seven patients required intensive care. The death of a teenager with underlying health conditions was also reported. At the same time, the authors emphasized that attendance and hospitalization figures concern detected cases rather than all infections: mild forms of measles may have gone unnoticed, some hospitalizations were carried out as a precaution, and medical records did not always confirm measles as the reason for hospitalization.

According to the study, in 2023–2024, 88.9% of children in England received their first MMR vaccine dose by 24 months of age, the lowest level in a decade. The World Health Organization recommends coverage with two vaccine doses of at least 95% to sustain measles elimination.

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