In England, 341 prescriptions for GLP-1 class drugs were issued to children under 18 between April and July 2026, including 15 prescriptions for patients younger than 12. The Guardian reports, citing data obtained from the NHS Business Services Authority through freedom of information requests.

In the 2025–2026 financial year, 419 prescriptions for such medicines were issued to children, including 10 for patients under 12. The data concern prescriptions written in England and dispensed at community pharmacies anywhere in the United Kingdom.

The data do not cover all prescriptions

The statistics do not include private prescriptions or medicines prescribed and dispensed in hospitals or prison facilities. Therefore, the figures may be underestimated. The publication notes that one private pediatric clinic previously reported more than 200 patients receiving such injections.

At the same time, these data cannot establish whether all the drugs were prescribed specifically for weight loss. GLP-1 medicines were initially developed to control blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes, but were later widely used for weight loss.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The need for long-term monitoring

Martin Whyte, a professor of metabolic medicine at the University of Surrey, stressed that prescribing such medicines to children should take place within specialist services. According to him, regular monitoring of growth and puberty, nutrition, mental health, eating behavior, and possible side effects is needed.

Since 2021, England's National Health Service has been piloting Complications from Excess Weight clinics for children aged two to 16 with severe obesity. Nearly 6,500 children have already been referred to them, including more than 400 under the age of four. Hundreds of patients have received weight-loss medicines through these services, although GLP-1 funding is not available to all clinics.

Last month, the World Health Organization said in new global guidelines that anti-obesity medicines, including GLP-1 drugs, should not be prescribed to children younger than 10. At the same time, specialists at some clinics are considering the possibility of using such medicines for patients from the age of eight after appropriate licensing.

Read us on