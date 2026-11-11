England and Scotland have introduced a requirement to keep poultry and captive birds indoors due to an increased risk of highly pathogenic avian influenza. This is the second consecutive year that such restrictions have been imposed on poultry keepers.

In England, the government has declared an avian influenza prevention zone across the entire country. Owners of 50 or more poultry or captive birds must house them indoors. A similar status for all of Scotland was declared on Tuesday, The Guardian reports.

Enhanced biosecurity rules

Poultry keepers must also comply with enhanced biosecurity measures. In particular, they must report changes in birds’ egg production to the Animal and Plant Health Agency and immediately report suspected disease.

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The UK government explained the decision by citing the growing risk and number of confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza among domestic and wild birds. In 2025, disease prevention zones had already been declared across England, Scotland and Wales.

Risk to people assessed as low

Avian influenza has been spreading rapidly since 2014 and has caused significant damage to wild bird populations in the United Kingdom since the summer of 2021. The disease has also been recorded in people: 11 deaths were registered worldwide from January 1 to August 4, 2025.

This strain causes disease and high mortality among birds and can cause flu-like symptoms and conjunctivitis in people who have close contact with infected animals. The UK government said that the current risk to human health remains very low. The government also does not expect this to affect the availability of Christmas turkeys and other seasonal poultry, while properly cooked poultry meat and eggs are considered safe to eat.

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