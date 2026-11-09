In England, the number of people sleeping rough reached 8,748 in June 2026 — the highest figure since November 2025. Since January, their number has increased by nearly a thousand. By the end of June, temporary accommodation had been found for only 15% of these people — the lowest level since August 2025, The Guardian reports.

A plan by Christmas

Prime Minister Andy Burnham promised to offer every person sleeping rough a safe route off the streets or broader support. In July, when taking office, he said his first instruction would be to end street homelessness in the country.

The following month, Burnham announced £442 million in funding as part of a campaign aimed at providing shelter to all people sleeping rough by Christmas. In October, the government also allocated a further £432 million in funding from March 2027 to support people until the end of the parliamentary term.

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A shortage of suitable housing

Homelessness Minister Florence Eshalomi said the government hoped to offer a bed to every person sleeping rough by Christmas. At the same time, she acknowledged a chronic shortage of suitable housing.

According to her, a route off the streets will not always involve accommodation: for some people, it may be an individual mental health support plan or addiction treatment. Eshalomi also said the authorities were working with municipalities and housing associations to bring thousands of empty or neglected properties back into use.

At the end of March 2026, a record 135,600 households in England were in temporary accommodation, including B&B hotels and hostels. This is about 90% more than ten years ago and 4% more than a year earlier.

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