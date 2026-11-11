In England, people with disabilities may wait up to two years to receive a wheelchair due to delays in the work of National Health Service (NHS) bodies and private supplier companies. This is stated in a report by England’s Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman, Paula Sussex, The Guardian reports.

According to Sussex, delays, unsuitable equipment or inadequate repairs can affect every aspect of wheelchair users’ lives. In particular, this causes physical pain and emotional distress and limits their ability to live independently.

The number of complaints has increased

The ombudsman launched an investigation after a sharp increase in complaints about the provision of wheelchairs through the NHS: from eight in 2020–2021 to 110 in 2025–2026. Four out of five complaints concerned a small group of private companies that provide wheelchairs to at least half of the children and adults who need them.

Most complaints were related to people waiting more than 18 weeks to receive the wheelchair itself or spare parts for it. The NHS service quality framework stipulates that 92% of people should receive the necessary equipment within 18 weeks.

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Consequences for children and adults

The report cites the case of a boy with cerebral palsy who, at the age of three, waited seven months for a wheelchair. As a result, he was unable to start attending nursery at the same time as his twin brother and also had no access to education or specialist therapy. While waiting, the child was injured several times after falling from an adapted buggy used by his parents.

Another case concerned 68-year-old Graham Woolner, who has spinal muscular atrophy. He was supposed to receive a new wheelchair by August 2023, but it was delivered only in September 2024. The device did not work properly, and the man received a fully functioning wheelchair in October 2025 — 26 months later than the 18-week deadline.

Sussex also pointed to a gap in the regulation of services for needs assessments, wheelchair fitting and repairs. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency oversees the equipment itself, but the services received by wheelchair users do not fall within the remit of the Care Quality Commission.

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