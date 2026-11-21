In Liverpool, England, women’s football clubs Liverpool and Chelsea drew 0-0 in an English league match. The London team, which led the standings before the game, failed to score despite having more possession.

Goalkeeper kept a clean sheet

Liverpool goalkeeper Kiara Keating made several important saves and helped her team avoid conceding. After the match, she told Sky Sports that the game was tense and the team had to withstand pressure from their opponents. Keating also noted that a “clean-sheet” match was one of the team’s objectives.

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Channel NewsAsia reports on the match result. According to the outlet, Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 a week earlier and moved into first place.

Situation in the standings

After 11 matches, Chelsea have 27 points and remain the leaders. Manchester City are two points behind and can overtake their rivals if they beat Tottenham in Sunday’s match, which is a game in hand for the team. Liverpool are in eighth place with 12 points. The match took place ahead of the scheduled international break.

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