Recruitment has begun in England for the PROTECT-C study, which plans to involve 5,000 women from different regions of the country. The trial is intended to assess whether genetic screening for cancer risk could in the future be offered to a broad range of women, rather than only to people with a significant family history. News-Medical reports.

The project is funded by Yorkshire Cancer Research and led by Professor Ranjit Manchanda of Queen Mary University of London. Researchers want to determine how affordable and useful this approach would be for the UK's National Health Service.

At-home saliva test

Participants will be offered an at-home test using a saliva sample, which can identify inherited genetic variants associated with a higher risk of breast, ovarian, uterine or bowel cancer. According to estimates cited in the article, around 451,000 women in the UK have such inherited variants, but approximately 97% of them do not know about it.

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Currently, genetic testing for cancer through the NHS is mainly available to people who meet specific criteria: for example, those who have already had certain cancers or have a strong family history of cancer. The study authors note that this approach often depends on whether a diagnosis has already been made within the family.

Support through the NHS

People found to have an increased genetic risk of cancer as part of the study will be offered personalised NHS support. This may include regular screening and, if needed, preventive medication or surgery to reduce the risk.

Researchers will also assess the psychological impact of participation and the proportion of people who agree to testing after reviewing information on a digital platform. To identify potential participants, the team is working with the NHS DigiTrials initiative, which uses NHS health records. Invitations to people who may meet the criteria are planned to be sent from January. Women, trans men and non-binary people with female reproductive organs can express interest in participating.

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