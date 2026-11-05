More than 373,000 people in England diagnosed with cancer — The Guardian

In England, more than 373,000 people were diagnosed with cancer in 2024 — the highest figure on record. On average, NHS England diagnosed cancer in 1,021 people every day, compared with 972 a day in 2023, The Guardian reports.

Types of cancer and early diagnosis

Prostate, breast, lung and bowel cancer accounted for half of all new diagnoses. The share of new cancer cases detected at stage I or II increased from 55.8% in 2023 to 56.7% in 2024.

Peter Johnson, NHS national clinical director for cancer, said the data indicate that the healthcare system is moving in the right direction. According to him, NHS teams are bringing examinations and checks closer to the people who need them and are seeking to ensure that cancer is detected and treated as early as possible.

Diagnosis and treatment timelines

At the same time, experts warned that the NHS is failing to meet targets for diagnosis and the start of treatment. In August, 78.6% of patients urgently referred with suspected cancer received a diagnosis or had cancer ruled out within 28 days. The target is 80%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The gap is even wider for the start of therapy: 71.9% of patients began treatment within 62 days of an urgent referral or a consultant-led upgrade in referral urgency, against a target of 85%.

Ian Walker, executive director of policy at Cancer Research UK, noted that too many people are still diagnosed with cancer at later stages. Hilary Williams, vice-president of the Royal College of Physicians, linked the increase in diagnoses, in particular, to an ageing population and obesity as an important risk factor. She also stressed the need to expand targeted lung cancer screening.

Steven McIntosh, a representative of Macmillan Cancer Support, added that the statistics also conceal persistent health inequalities: where people live and their social circumstances can affect the likelihood of becoming ill, the speed of diagnosis and the chances of survival.

Read us on