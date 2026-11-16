England is considering two independent appeal mechanisms for parents of children with special educational needs who disagree with the support offered by a school. The changes could become part of a major reform of special education, The Guardian reports.

Two appeal options

Sources familiar with the discussions told the publication that officials are considering two options. The first involves applying to the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman. This body already investigates complaints about local authorities concerning support for children with special educational needs and school transport.

Another option is an independent review panel, modelled on panels that consider appeals against pupil exclusions from schools. Such panels can overturn exclusion decisions. They are appointed by local authorities and include a clerk and up to five specialists with no direct connection to the school.

Proposed reform

In February, the government published a white paper on the provision and funding of support for children with special educational needs and disabilities. It envisages replacing the widely used education, health and care plans with new individual support plans managed by schools.

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Parents can currently apply to an independent special educational needs tribunal to resolve disputes over existing plans. The proposed reform could restrict this route and refer complaints about the new individual plans to the schools themselves. Groups representing the interests of children with special needs criticised this approach.

Tribunal backlog

Education Secretary Lucy Powell told the parliamentary education committee that the government seeks to ensure a level playing field for families and accountability within the system. A bill and the government’s response to the consultation on the white paper are expected to be ready at the beginning of next year.

In October, the government said that the average wait for a final oral hearing at the tribunal had exceeded 18 months. In the three months to June, 8,800 appeals were filed, while the number of cases in the backlog rose to 18,000 — 31% higher than in 2025.

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