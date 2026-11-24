England has overturned the one-match suspension of Manchester United defender Leny Yoro, which he was due to serve after being sent off in the Premier League match against Liverpool. An appeal over the wrongful dismissal was upheld, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Early dismissal

Yoro received a red card in the eighth minute of the game at Anfield, where Manchester United lost 0-4 to Liverpool. The defender was sent off for a foul on Liverpool forward Alexander Isak near the penalty area, which was deemed to have denied the opponent an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored from the free kick awarded after the foul.

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Football Association decision

The Football Association said the player's one-match suspension was overturned after a successful appeal against wrongful dismissal. An independent regulatory commission will subsequently publish written reasons for overturning the red card.

Mauricio Pochettino, who made his debut as Manchester United coach in Sunday's match, believed that Yoro should not have received a red card. He argued that Isak was not in control of the ball and that the incident significantly affected the course of the match.

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