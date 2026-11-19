In England and Wales, the government plans to cap annual ground rent for homeowners under the leasehold system at £250 from 2028. Housing Minister Matthew Pennycook stated this, The Guardian reports.

Leasehold reform bill

On Thursday, Pennycook is due to present the government's leasehold reform bill. The document will provide for capping payments, banning the sale of new flats under this system, and simplifying procedures for extending and buying out leaseholds.

The bill is also expected to extend to flats the existing ban on selling new houses under the leasehold system. Flats make up the majority of properties sold under this system. Pennycook previously said that the ban is expected to take effect after the next election.

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Transition to commonhold

The proposed changes are intended to make it easier for residents to transition to the collective commonhold system. For such a decision, the consent of half of a building's residents, rather than all of them, will be sufficient. The bill is also expected to strip freeholders of the right to evict leaseholders over relatively small unpaid bills.

According to the minister, the date for introducing the cap in 2028 will not be specified directly in the bill: it will be set through secondary legislation. Members of the parliamentary housing committee called for the cap to be introduced as early as next year, but Pennycook explained the delay by the technical procedures for its implementation.

Other leaseholders' demands, according to the minister, will require separate legislation, which is planned to be introduced later during the parliamentary term. These include the creation of an independent regulator of property management agents and a review of the rates used to determine the cost of extending or buying out a leasehold.

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