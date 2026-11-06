The 31st UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, COP31, is beginning in Antalya, Turkey. Negotiators will discuss the implementation of previous climate commitments, the transition away from fossil fuels, and financial support for poorer countries, The Independent reports.

One of the central topics will be the practical implementation of pledges to phase out coal, oil and gas. Turkey is promoting an initiative to increase electricity's share of global energy consumption from 21% to 35% by 2035. Electrification, including of transport, is expected to be driven primarily by solar and wind generation.

Warming targets under threat

According to the UN, the global temperature is now already about 1.4°C above the pre-industrial level, and the world is heading toward 2.6°C of warming by the end of the century. In 2015, countries agreed to keep the temperature increase well below 2°C and pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5°C.

Johan Rockström, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, said that the world has still failed to meet its climate targets. According to him, further warming will mean more frequent and more extreme floods, droughts and storms, while also bringing critical changes in the climate system closer, including possible shifts in ocean currents and the degradation of the Amazon.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Financing and subsidies

Negotiators are also to discuss funding for countries transitioning to renewable energy, adapting to warming and recovering from damage caused by climate events. Niklas Höhne, co-founder of Germany's NewClimate Institute, called emission levels and who should pay for climate measures the most difficult issues.

The United States, the largest historical carbon emitter, skipped the previous COP conference and is expected not to take part this year. At the same time, Brazil, which hosted COP30 last year, published a voluntary roadmap for the transition away from fossil fuels. Among the proposed steps is ending subsidies for the sector: according to the UN, global fossil-fuel subsidies reached $1.1 trillion this year.

Experts also point to the falling cost of solar and wind energy, as well as the spread of electric vehicles, as factors strengthening the economic case for reducing emissions.

Read us on