The World Climate Conference has begun in Antalya, Turkey. Der Spiegel describes its opening as a discussion about the future of oil and gas. In the headline of its publication, the outlet contrasts “petrostates” and “electrostates.”

Energy crisis and oil and gas

Against the backdrop of the energy crisis, many states insist on moving away from oil and gas, Der Spiegel reports. At the same time, Turkey, which is hosting the conference, has a different energy plan.

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Fossil fuel consumption

According to the caption of a photograph of a gas-fired power plant in Bursa, Turkey, fossil fuels still account for 80% of consumption. The publication illustrates this dependence with a photograph taken from the cooling tower of this power plant.

The article raises the question of which of the two approaches will prevail in Antalya. It discusses the different energy approaches of states. The report from the city was prepared by journalist Susanne Götze. Der Spiegel published it on November 8, 2026, in the publication’s 46th issue.

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