In Argentina’s Córdoba Province, specialists have identified eight people who disappeared during the 1976–1983 military dictatorship. Their remains were discovered last year in a mass grave at the Loma del Torito site, which previously belonged to the Argentine army and is located near the former clandestine detention and extermination center La Perla.

Federal Judge Miguel Hugo Vaca Narvaja announced the names of four women and four men at a press conference attended by their relatives. As reported by the Buenos Aires Times, 38 people have already been identified since the identification campaign began in 2025.

Those who were identified

Experts identified Néstor Albino Acosta, Pascual Delfín Ludeña, Claudio Norberto Nardini, Cecilia Alicia Pessina Libro de Ávila, Mónica Protti de Guillén, Mercedes del Valle Ramírez, María Luisa Salto and Juan Carlos Sulié.

Acosta worked as a railway worker and was abducted in June 1976 at the age of 21. Ludeña was a union representative at the Fiat Concord plant, while Nardini worked for the SanCor dairy company and took part in the trade union movement. Pessina Libro de Ávila was a psychologist and a member of the Communist Organization of Workers’ Power; she was abducted in front of her daughter.

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Protti de Guillén worked as a teacher and was an activist in the Communist Party. Ramírez was a secondary school student, while Salto was a medical student at the National University of Córdoba and belonged to the Peronist Student Youth. Electrician Sulié was abducted together with his wife and their five-month-old son Sebastián; the boy was later returned to the family, while his mother is still considered missing.

Work of forensic experts

The identification was carried out by the Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team, specialists from the Institute of Forensic Medicine of Córdoba’s judicial system, researchers from the National University of Río Cuarto and forensic expert Guillermo Sagripanti. They compared DNA samples to establish the identities of the deceased.

According to human rights organizations, between 2,200 and 2,500 people were tortured and killed at La Perla during the dictatorship. Investigators believe that the military may have moved the remains from other locations to Loma del Torito in 1979 to conceal evidence ahead of an inspection by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. The Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team stated that it will continue the identifications until the work is completed.

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