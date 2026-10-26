In Argentina’s Santiago del Estero province, doctors found that a 10-year-old girl was approximately six months pregnant. Her mother brought her to the emergency department of a hospital in Colonia Dora due to severe abdominal pain, NDTV reports.

Detention during the investigation

According to local media, during the investigation the girl identified her 33-year-old stepfather, Julio Vivas, as a person who, she said, may be involved in the alleged sexual abuse. Prosecutor Guillermo Farías ordered the man’s detention after learning of these allegations.

Police detained Vivas on Tuesday in a rural area of El Bracho, where, according to media reports, he lived with the girl and her mother. Law enforcement officers also seized his mobile phone as part of the investigation. The man remains in custody.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Evidence collection continues

The police unit for women’s affairs is collecting evidence and recording testimony to establish the circumstances of the alleged sexual abuse. According to the publication, the girl’s mother told a doctor that she had not yet started menstruating.

The child’s grandmother, Norma Gomez, told local media that she had previously warned her daughter not to trust Vivas too much. The girl’s teacher also said she had not noticed anything unusual in her behavior: the student was quiet and regularly completed her homework. Law enforcement authorities did not publicly disclose further details about the child’s health condition.

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