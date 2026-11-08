In Asaba, Nigeria, one person was killed and five others were injured during an opposition procession, Delta State police reported. The violence occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Nnebisi Road during an event by the Obidient/OK movement, which supports Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso on the Nigeria Democratic Congress platform. This was reported by Premium Times Nigeria.

Dispute over security

According to police, law enforcement officers received advance information about possible violence and invited the organizers to a security meeting. They were advised to hold the gathering at a designated location under protection rather than stage a procession along the road. Police claim that the organizers did not heed this advice.

Delta State movement coordinator Favor Emerure disputed part of the police statements. According to him, the organizers notified law enforcement about the event and complied with the requirement not to gather near the Inter-Bua intersection. He also questioned why police officers were not at the scene when participants were attacked.

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Investigation into the attack

Reports from the scene indicated damage to campaign vehicles and attacks on procession participants. The Nigeria Democratic Congress accused people linked to the All Progressives Congress of involvement. The Delta State spokesperson for that party, Valentine Onozeguwo, rejected the accusations, saying there was no evidence against his political force.

Police said they evacuated the injured, strengthened security measures, and launched an investigation. Its published statement named neither the deceased and the injured nor the people responsible for the attack.

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