In Pakistan, opposition member of the Punjab Assembly Waqas Mahmood submitted a motion demanding full information on the travel and accommodation expenses during the recent visit of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to London. The Express Tribune reports.

Criticism from a coalition ally

The opposition’s request came amid criticism of the Punjab government from Chaudhry Salik Hussain, a representative of the Pakistan Muslim League–Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q), which is a coalition partner of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N).

During a televised talk show, Hussain said that he regularly hears complaints about corruption. He also claimed that development funds are disproportionately directed to Lahore and questioned significant state spending, including the use of official aircraft.

PML-N representatives responded by defending the provincial authorities’ anti-corruption record and comparing their work with the state of development projects in Karachi.

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Position of the Punjab government

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari said that her province is the only one in the country where anti-corruption efforts have a practical nature. According to her, the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment operates transparently, while strict disciplinary measures are taken against officials in various departments in cases of corruption.

Bukhari also said that Maryam Nawaz personally holds corrupt individuals accountable and adheres to a zero-tolerance policy toward corruption. She claimed that the authorities ensure transparency and oversight in all areas.

Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi, speaking at the Lahore Press Club, said that those responsible for delays in Karachi’s bus rapid transit projects should follow the example of Lahore and Multan. He called the Punjab government the most transparent.

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