Police in the South Korean city of Asan have closed an investigation into fetal remains discovered at a wastewater treatment plant. An autopsy confirmed that the fetus died before birth, and law enforcement officers found no signs of a crime, Korea Herald reports.

Remains discovered in September

According to the Asan police station, the remains were found at the facility on September 28. The fetus was approximately at the 16th week of pregnancy, measured about 20 centimeters in length and weighed 110 grams. The mother’s identity was established through DNA testing.

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The woman’s explanation

The woman told investigators that she felt abdominal pain and went to the toilet, believing she needed to defecate. According to her, she flushed the toilet without realizing that she had miscarried.

Police believe the remains reached the treatment plant through the sewer system. The facility treats wastewater from companies and dormitories in a nearby industrial complex, as well as from residential areas in Asan’s Tangjeong district.

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