Settlers attack homes in Atara, injuries reported — Anadolu Agency

In Palestine, in the town of Atara in the occupied West Bank, dozens of Israeli settlers attacked several homes of local residents. Several people were injured, and vehicles were also damaged, Anadolu Agency reports, citing local sources.

Clashes and army actions

Following the attack, clashes occurred between Atara residents and settlers. According to local sources, the Israeli army entered the town and used tear gas, stun grenades, and live ammunition. They claim that the military acted to protect the settlers.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Road closures near Ramallah

The agency's correspondent also reported settler attacks on main roads near Ramallah. According to him, the Israeli army closed entrances to the city, causing traffic jams involving thousands of vehicles.

According to Anadolu Agency, approximately 750,000 settlers live in 156 settlements and 360 outposts in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. The agency notes that Israeli army raids and settler violence have intensified in the region, including killings, arrests, house demolitions, land leveling and seizure, as well as settlement expansion.

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