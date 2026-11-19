In Australia, researchers have established that nocturnal bogong moths (Agrotis infusa) can use Earth’s magnetic field as a compass during seasonal migrations. Their orientation depends on the inclination of the magnetic field, and this mechanism requires violet-blue light, Nature reports.

Testing the magnetic compass

Bogong moths migrate up to 1,000 km from breeding areas in southeastern Australia to a limited number of aestivation sites in the Australian Alps. After about three months of dormancy in cool mountain shelters, the same individuals return to breeding areas in autumn.

In experiments, migrating moths were tested in a flight simulator under recreated local magnetic-field conditions and a projection of a randomized starry sky without directional landmarks. In spring, the insects chose a southwesterly direction, and in autumn, a north-northeasterly direction, corresponding to their seasonal routes.

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When scientists rotated the magnetic field by 180 degrees horizontally, the moths almost completely changed their flight direction. In the absence of a magnetic field, they lost orientation in both seasons. Based on the combined tests, the authors concluded that this compass responds to the field’s inclination rather than its polarity.

The role of violet-blue light

The researchers also tested the effect of lighting on magnetic orientation. When moths were deprived of ultraviolet, violet and blue light, leaving wavelengths longer than 500 nanometres, they became disoriented. At the same time, under full-spectrum light, lighting without the ultraviolet part of the spectrum, and reduced light intensity, the insects retained their migratory direction.

Control trials showed that the disorientation was not a result of the insects’ inability to visually control flight. With a zero magnetic field, bogong moths could orient themselves by the starry sky even without ultraviolet, violet and blue light. The authors note that the results are consistent with a light-dependent radical-pair-based mechanism of magnetic sensing, which could potentially be linked to cryptochromes.

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