The annual underground mine rescue team competition was held at the Gordon Sirdar gold mine northeast of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in Western Australia. This year, 14 teams took part — the highest number of participants in the past decade, ABC News Australia reports.

The competition was organized by the Chamber of Minerals and Energy of Western Australia. Teams were assessed in several disciplines not only to determine a winner, but also to practice skills needed during real mine emergencies.

Tests in conditions close to real ones

Mine rescue teams train to extinguish fires, provide first aid, work with ropes and conduct underwater rescue operations. During the tournament, participants worked in tunnels with real fire and flooded sections. Volunteers played the roles of casualties, using makeup and scenarios intended to recreate the chaotic conditions of an emergency.

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Daniel Gloss, chair of the Mines Rescue Committee, who has worked in mine rescue for 20 years, said several months were spent preparing the competition. According to him, organizers create dynamic scenarios and work to test the teams' actions under pressure. Competition representatives accompanied the rescuers, recording correct decisions and mistakes for further training.

New participants and underwater stages

The lithium mining company Liontown Resources took part in the competition for the first time. Its captain, mining engineer Megan Page, joined the rescue team to gain practical experience. She said it was important for her to know that there are people at the site preparing to help colleagues in case of danger.

The organizers also prepared underwater obstacles similar to the conditions faced by participants in the 2018 Thailand cave rescue operation. The teams were provided with modern equipment. After the tests ended on Sunday, participants were to attend an awards ceremony and then return to their sites to apply the experience gained.

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