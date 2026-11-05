In the Australian suburb of Wallsend near Newcastle, a 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a motorhome fire that left a 69-year-old man with critical burns. According to police, the victim lived in the vehicle.

Charges and bail

As ABC News reports, police allege that the motorhome was set on fire in the early hours of October 29. Law enforcement believes a 14-year-old Wallsend resident was involved.

The boy was charged with damaging property worth more than $15,000 by fire or explosive substance, as well as recklessly causing grievous bodily harm. He appeared before the Children’s Court, which refused bail. The next hearing is scheduled for next Friday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Victim’s condition

Witnesses reported hearing loud bangs and explosions before the motorhome was engulfed in flames. Fire and Rescue NSW said at the time that there were reports of possible gas cylinders being present at the scene. Police considered the fire suspicious, and forensic officers declared the motorhome a crime scene.

According to police, one local resident pulled the man from the burning vehicle. Paramedics treated him for burns before he was taken to John Hunter Hospital and later airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital. The man remains in critical condition.

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