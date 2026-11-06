In Mildura, Australia, a court remanded 18-year-old Laki Tambo in custody after he was charged with dangerous driving at excessive speed, several car thefts and burglary. The hearing on his bail application was adjourned without a final decision, as the magistrate ordered an assessment by the youth justice service regarding the possibility of supported bail, ABC News reports.

Pursuit on the Calder Highway

According to police, Tambo and four other minors may have been involved in a high-speed pursuit on the Calder Highway on Thursday. Patrol officers spotted a vehicle travelling at 146 km/h in Calgoa, about 320 km from Melbourne.

Police seized eight videos from the teenagers' phones. In one of them, according to investigators, Tambo is driving a stolen vehicle at 158 km/h. Another recording, police say, shows a 17-year-old driver travelling at 175 km/h during the pursuit.

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The prosecution said that the 17-year-old driver overtook trucks and drove into the oncoming lane while police were trying to stop the vehicle, creating several dangerous situations involving oncoming cars. Near Ouyen, police deployed tyre-deflation devices. After that, according to law enforcement, the teenagers fled into nearby fields but were detained with the help of the police air wing.

Car theft incidents

Police also told the court about the alleged entry by five young people aged 13 to 18 into Sunraysia Community Health Services on October 26. According to the investigation, surveillance cameras recorded them searching drawers, while Tambo allegedly used a hammer to open a safe and took five car keys. All five vehicles, which police say were stolen, were later found in different locations in Mildura.

Separately, investigators are examining the theft of a 2021 MG HS from a driveway in Belmont near Geelong on November 5. Leading Senior Constable Fleur Royds told the court that Tambo was the only adult among those involved and, according to her, acted as the group's leader. Tambo's case will continue on November 20, while his 17-year-old co-accused, who was released on bail under strict conditions, is due to be heard on December 6.

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