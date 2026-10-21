In the Australian city of Alice Springs, an 18-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a 57-year-old man. He is also accused of leaving the scene of a crash and other offences related to the fatal incident, ABC News reports.

The investigation lasted five months

According to Northern Territory Police, the man was arrested on October 21 at the Alice Springs Police Station. He was remanded in custody until a hearing at the Alice Springs Local Court, scheduled for the following day.

On May 20 at about 9:30 p.m., a 57-year-old man was found unconscious on Len Kittle Drive. Police said he had likely sustained head injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. According to a police spokesperson, the victim suffered severe injuries and died at the scene.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police searched for the likely site of the collision

A week after the man's death, police established a dedicated investigative task force involving detectives from major crash investigations and regional crime units. Before that, dashcam footage had captured the man walking south near a BMX track.

Police believed a vehicle may have struck him about 350 metres south of that location, near the Men’s Shed building in Blatherskite Park. The agency said specialist units from across the Northern Territory were involved in the investigation and thanked people who assisted detectives.

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