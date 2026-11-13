In Australia, 32 of the 37 young people held accountable since 2020 have been charged in counterterrorism cases over the past two years. The Australian Federal Police reported this, The Guardian writes.

According to the publication, most people charged under the new federal offence of possessing violent extremist material are minors. Experts working in harm-prevention programs note that the age of young people involved in such cases is decreasing significantly.

Court cases

Last month, two teenagers in Darwin were charged with collecting documents that could facilitate terrorist acts. Five months earlier, another teenager from the Northern Territory was charged over posts featuring pro-Nazi, anti-immigration, anti-transgender and white nationalist themes.

According to the indictment, he also possessed videos of attacks carried out by white nationalist supporters, including the 2019 Christchurch mosque shootings and the 2022 Buffalo attack. All the mentioned cases are still before the courts.

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In a review of 55 youth terrorism cases, the Australian Federal Police found that the profiles of those involved vary. They are often young men; many have received support or intervention related to mental health conditions. Some come from stable families, while others do not.

Online environment

Victoria University Professor Debra Smith said that some teenagers find socialization and identity in online spaces that seem attractive to them and transgressive. At the same time, such environments can harm them and encourage them to harm others. According to her, in some cases teenagers were found to have hard drives containing material that could be described as violent content.

Australian National University researcher Levi West believes that, given the age of those involved, they should be viewed not only as offenders but also as possible victims. He urged parents, schools and other people caring for young people to pay attention not only to social media algorithms, but also to broader factors, including the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns and the presence of digital technologies in young people's lives.

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